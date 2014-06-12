Gov. Nixon comments on death penalty in Jackson, MO

There is a fight over the death penalty in the Show-Me state.

The Missouri chapter of the NAACP is vowing to mount its "largest-ever effort" to abolish capital punishment.

Officials say they will now spend more time and resources than they ever have to rally people against the death penalty, and pressure lawmakers to repeal it.

They may have a big fight on their hands; the Republican-led legislature has given no indication that repeal is likely. Democratic Governor Jay Nixon and Attorney General Chris Koster also support it.

We asked what his thoughts are on the NAACP's efforts.

"While the debate should continue, we'll look at each case individually, but as governor I support the ability for juries to give that ultimate punishment," Gov. Nixon said.

On Wednesday the Senate passed a bill that would reform the Department of Veterans Affairs. It would build more clinics, hire more doctors and allow some veterans to go to their own doctors.

The department is a federal organization, but can anything be done at a state level? We also asked Gov. Nixon his thoughts on the scandal.

"Everybody talks the need that we need to protect our veterans," he said. "We've all seen a lot over the past month at the federal level, the challenges they are having at the VA. I think Congress has put some proper focus on that; and I'm hopeful that the attention and focus will make sure that our veterans get the care that they need."

Gov. Nixon was in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday to defend his vetoes of 10 tax cuts.

He said the cuts could cost Missouri and local governments more than $750 million in revenues.Members of Missouri's General Assembly question those numbers and say a lot of the cuts are just clarification of existing tax laws.

