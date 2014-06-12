Superman Celebration 2014 in full swing in Metropolis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Superman Celebration 2014 in full swing in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Superman Celebration 2014 is well underway! The event runs through Sunday in Metropolis, Illinois.

Besides countless events from pageants to car shows, you can also meet celebrities known for big time roles in Superman movies and television shows.

There is also a question and answer session with famous comics along with musical entertainment.

Check out more at the links below, and tune into Heartland News to see a live look at the celebration surrounding the "Man of Steel." 
Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly