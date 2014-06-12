Superman Celebration 2014 in full swing in Metropolis

Superman Celebration 2014 is well underway! The event runs through Sunday in Metropolis, Illinois.

Besides countless events from pageants to car shows, you can also meet celebrities known for big time roles in Superman movies and television shows.



There is also a question and answer session with famous comics along with musical entertainment.

Check out more at the links below, and tune into Heartland News to see a live look at the celebration surrounding the "Man of Steel."