High school band director accused of taking illicit photos of 14-year-old

A Carterville, Illinois high school band director is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile at a Carbondale store.



The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Todd Norrington. He's been charged felony unauthorized video recording, according to the state's attorney's office.

The Associated Press reports that Norrington allegedly took the pictures at Carbondale's Goodwill Store on Wednesday, June 11.

Carbondale Police Chief Jody O'Guinn said the alleged victim and her parents saw Norrington point his phone up the teen's shorts and take pictures.

Police say the parents copied down Norrington's license plate and called police. Officers then went to Norrington's home and took his phone.

Norrington's attorney said his client plans to plead not guilty.



According to Carterville Superintendent Bob Prusator, the school district was told about the arrest and charges on Thursday. They confirm Norrington is an employee of the district. According to their website he is the high school band director.



Prusator said they cannot comment further on the law enforcement investigation, but they are pursuing their own investigation into the situation, and will take any necessary actions.

The state's attorney said Norrington is accused of taking several photos "under or through the clothing" of a 14-year-old child.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 1.

Defense attorney Mike Wepsiec asked for bond to be set at $10,000. The Judge denied that request and set bond at $25,000.

According to the Jackson County Jail, Norrington bonded out on Thursday, June 12.



The investigation is being conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Norrington could get three to seven years in prison if convicted.



