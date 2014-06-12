Fruitland, MO firm recalls beef for mad cow disease concerns

A Fruitland, Missouri firm is recalling 4,012 pounds of fresh beef because of the potential for mad cow disease.Fruitland American Meat announced that some of its ribeye and carcass products may contain dorsal root ganglia.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Safety and Inspection Service, that is against regulations."Dorsal root ganglia, branches of the nervous system located in the vertebral column are considered specified risk materials (SRMs) and must be removed from cattle 30 months of age and older in accordance with FSIS regulations," the USDA said in a news release.Dorsal root ganglia are tissues that may contain the infective agent associated with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which is also known as mad cow disease.The USDA said none of the cattle slaughtered showed signs of BSE.The slaughter and processing facility is recalling 80 pound cases containing two, roughly 40 pound cryovac packages of bone-in "Rain Crow Ranch Ribeye."The product will have the establishment number "EST. 2316" inside the USDA mark of inspection.The products were produced and packaged on various dates between September 2013 and and April 2014.The production dates include: 9/5/13, 9/10/13, 9/11/13, 9/26/13, 10/2/13, 10/3/2013, 11/8/13, 11/22/13, 12/17/13, 12/26/13, 12/27/13, 1/16/14, 1/17/14, 1/23/14, 1/31/14, 2/13/14, 2/14/14, 2/21/14, 2/28/14, 3/8/14, 3/20/14, 4/4/14, and 4/25/14.According to the news release from the USDA, the bone-in ribeye roasts were distributed to a restaurant in New York and a Whole Foods distribution center in Connecticut.The quartered carcasses were distributed to an establishment in Missouri for further processing and distribution, and to a restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.According to a USDA spokesperson, Fruitland American Meat is still safe to eat. However, they suggest to throw out any meat that has the establishment number 2316 and produced on the dates listed above.Fruitland American Meat has been operating for 25 years.The company processes 175-200 head of beef per week.It employs approximately 45 people.