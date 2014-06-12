I-24 EB open in Livingston County after semi truck crash

Eastbound Interstate 24 in Livingston County was blocked due to a semi truck crash near mile marker 33. Crews say the lanes are now open.According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was near the Cumberland Bridge.Todd also says when officials tried to put the truck back upright, its load of carpet rolled into the road.It is estimated to take three hours to clean up the carpet.Eastbound traffic was being detoured off at Grand Rivers Exit 31 via KY 453 South to US 62 East to return to I-24 at Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40.