Pink Up - June Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

In today's Pink Up report, Christy Millweard explains radiation treatment. She talked with a woman who is now cancer-free after receiving the treatment. Watch the story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five today.

Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.