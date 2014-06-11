Man dies after motorcycle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man dies after motorcycle crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Benton, Kentucky man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Deputies say they learned prior to the crash, 44-year-old Christopher Heffington was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson eastbound on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East. As he was leaving a curve, they say he drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic where he hit a westbound 2007 Ford Taurus driven by 64-year-old Steven Lamm of Paducah.

Witnesses to the crash told deputies that Heffington was driving at a high rate of speed before entering the curve.

Heffington was treated and taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died as a result of his injuries.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly