Man dies after motorcycle crash

A Benton, Kentucky man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Deputies say they learned prior to the crash, 44-year-old Christopher Heffington was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson eastbound on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East. As he was leaving a curve, they say he drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic where he hit a westbound 2007 Ford Taurus driven by 64-year-old Steven Lamm of Paducah.

Witnesses to the crash told deputies that Heffington was driving at a high rate of speed before entering the curve.

Heffington was treated and taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died as a result of his injuries.