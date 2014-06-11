Community getting help to fix up old homes

Dozens of volunteers showed up to improve a home in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 11.

Churches, banks and community organizations worked together to improve 30 homes around town. The idea is to improve the homes of those who might not be able to afford the upgrades otherwise.

"We've got two projects going on this week," said Kyle Schott with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. "We've partnered with the city and Wood and Huston Bank, we've got a good public private partnership to be able to assist not only the individuals but the community as a whole."

"For a lot of these kids, it's their first trip away from home and so I already have an experience with most of the kids," said volunteer Susan Flaker. "I'm their Sunday School teacher as well so they have seen me a time or two but it's a different experience and I think it's a really great one for the kids."

The child volunteers will be fixing up two houses until Friday, June 13.

