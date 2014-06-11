Motorcycle making its way from MO to PA for man's last wish

A very special gift will be making its way to Pennsylvania, thanks to a Heartland man.

Darrell Best lives in Sikeston, Missouri and bought a 1979 Harley Davidson Sportster two years ago. He said he didn't have much time to fix up the bike, so he went online looking for a good home for it.

That's when he found Terry on a website for motorcycle enthusiasts.



Terry is a terminal emphysema patient from Pennsylvania who said his dream would be to ride a motorcycle again.

Best wanted to help, so he reached out to Terry and told him he'd donate the motorcycle so Terry could go for a ride.

"He had to sell his bike to pay for medical bills and medication, only to find out that it was all for not," Best said. "He is going to be passing away here shortly and one thing that he did promise me he is going to do with this bike is it's going to get donated to someone else and keep going from there."

Best said the bike will be heading to Chicago to get some more work done, and then it will be sent to Terry in Pennsylvania.

If anyone wants to help, offer advice, etc., you can contact scc_superintendent@yahoo.com.



