Illinois required to teach CPR in high schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois required to teach CPR in high schools

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Starting this year, Illinois Schools will be required to add Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training or CPR to their list of courses along with other life saving techniques.

The bill is promoted by an Illinois paramedic who lost his own daughter after she collapsed at school and no one knew how to perform CPR.

"We have always trained the coaches, it is mandatory that the coaches get trained, but my question is, what happens when the coaches go down?”

Leslie McKenzie teaches what will soon become a requirement in Illinois Schools.

She said you don’t have to be a medical professional to know what to do until they arrive, which takes an average of 10 minutes.

Here’s a scary statistic: for every minute that goes by when CPR is needed, that person will lose a 10 percent chance of survival, which is why Leslie McKenzie, who has taught CPR training for over 20 years said it’s so important.

“If they get in and do CPR in the first one to two minutes, they’re keeping the brain alive so more advanced treatment can be performed otherwise it may be a lost caused,” she said.

Concerns about costs have been raised by educators, but it’s a lesson McKenzie said is priceless.

“We will see to it that our schools are taken care of with no charge,” she said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly