Illinois required to teach CPR in high schools

Starting this year, Illinois Schools will be required to add Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training or CPR to their list of courses along with other life saving techniques.

The bill is promoted by an Illinois paramedic who lost his own daughter after she collapsed at school and no one knew how to perform CPR.

"We have always trained the coaches, it is mandatory that the coaches get trained, but my question is, what happens when the coaches go down?”

Leslie McKenzie teaches what will soon become a requirement in Illinois Schools.

She said you don’t have to be a medical professional to know what to do until they arrive, which takes an average of 10 minutes.



Here’s a scary statistic: for every minute that goes by when CPR is needed, that person will lose a 10 percent chance of survival, which is why Leslie McKenzie, who has taught CPR training for over 20 years said it’s so important.

“If they get in and do CPR in the first one to two minutes, they’re keeping the brain alive so more advanced treatment can be performed otherwise it may be a lost caused,” she said.



Concerns about costs have been raised by educators, but it’s a lesson McKenzie said is priceless.

“We will see to it that our schools are taken care of with no charge,” she said.



