Wainwright undergoes MRI on throwing elbow

(KFVS) - (St. Louis, Mo.) - Adam Wainwright returned to St. Louis Wednesday to undergo an MRI on his pitching elbow. 

Wainwright threw seven shutout innings Tuesday against the Rays, but spoke with the pitching staff after saying he had been battling tendinitis for the past several weeks. According to the team, the MRI showed no structural damage and is not related to Wainwright's Tommy John surgery in 2011.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said the injury is related to tennis elbow, a condition that can be caused by overuse and over extension of the elbow.

The team has not ruled out Wainwright making his next scheduled start on Monday.
