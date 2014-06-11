Retired Jackson teacher to throw out first pitch at Cardinals game

Watch Friday's Cardinal game at Busch Stadium, and you may see a Heartland native throw out the first pitch.

Lavern Wachter taught at St. Paul Lutheran school in Jackson for more than 30 years.

She's just retired.

She was part of a program in which the school sold Cardinal game tickets.

The school sold so many that the team approached school leaders about sending someone to throw the first pitch, so they chose Wachter.

So, does she think she can throw the ball over the plate?

"I think I can," said Lavern Wachter. "I hope I don't go out there and make a fool of myself!"

She's very excited about it. She says she's been a die-hard Cardinal fan for years.

Lavern even used to listen to games on the radio with her brother and keep score.

