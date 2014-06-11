Cape Girardeau committee planning possible 'Gone Girl' premiere - IL schools required to add CPR training

The EZ Chill claims to be a temporary AC fix, but does it work? We'll find out on Heartland News at 10.

Cape Girardeau is planning what to do for the release of "Gone Girl" in October. Parts of the movie were shot in downtown Cape Girardeau. City leaders have formed a committee and future plans include a premiere of the movie and a webpage detailing the town's role in the film. Mollie Lair will have more on this, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Starting this year, Illinois schools will be required to add Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training, or CPR, to their list of courses along with other life saving techniques. The bill is promoted by an Illinois paramedic who lost his own daughter after she collapsed at school and no one knew how to perform CPR.



The Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 19. They’ll be at Schnucks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The EZ Chill is said to be a temporary AC fix, but Does It Work? You can watch tonight on Heartland News at 10 to see what the results were for this cool product.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Mo. Kadee Brosseau talked to the homeowner today. You can click here for the story.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed at least $100,000 worth of copper and a truck cab was stolen from two different businesses in the area. Nichole Cartmell talked to the owner of one of the businesses and the sheriff today on the theft.

Two people have been charged in connection with a Dunklin County stabbing on Tuesday. Bruce McCormick and Courtney Stewart are scheduled to appear in circuit court on Friday.



Here in the Heartland it seems there have been several reports lately of shootings, not to mention nationwide. The Associated Press asked the experts: How should Americans react if someone opens fire at work, at school or at a theater or store? You can click here to see what they said.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed 10 tax break bills that he says jeopardized the state budget. Republican legislative leaders dispute Nixon’s figures and defend some tax breaks as mere clarifications of policies incorrectly applied by the Department of Revenue.

In national news, the Senate acted on Wednesday to help thousands of military veterans enduring long wait times for VA medical care, as the FBI revealed it has opened a criminal investigation into a Veterans Affairs Department reeling from allegations of falsified records and inappropriate scheduling practices.

