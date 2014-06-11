2 teens accused in Cape Girardeau robbery

Two teenagers were taken into custody after a reported robbery, according to Cape Girardeau Police.

According to Officer Darin Hickey, on Saturday around 11 p.m., Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Water and Broadway streets after a report of an incident.

The victim told police, he went into bathroom in the parking lot and several people followed him in, punched him in the face and took his wallet.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspects.

A short time later, a male subject was found walking on Broadway Street. He was positively identified as being involved the robbery.

Phillip E. Thomas, 17, of Jackson was charged with first degree robbery and booked into jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Then, an hour later, police were notified of a possible suspect walking on Spanish Street.

The 15-year-old was taken to juvenile detention center in relation to robbery.

A gun was found on the juvenile

The juvenile is still in custody with juvenile authorities

