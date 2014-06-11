Two men taken into custody after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two men taken into custody after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Two men were taken into custody following a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau police officer Darin Hickey says a car stop was made at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday near 4th and Main Street.

Officers believed they recognized a person in the vehicle that had warrants out for his arrest, so they stopped the car. The car had two men and two women in it.

Hickey says both men were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Edwin T. Patterson, 43, was arrested on a probation violation, and is facing other charges.

Corey J. Criglar, 38, is a parole absconder. He is on parole and violated it so they issued warrant, and he also had three other city warrants for misdemeanors along with a Malden city warrant. He is facing other charges related to the car stop.

Police found a weapon in the vehicle, and are looking into other items found in the vehicle.

The two women were released at the scene

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

