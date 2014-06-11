Snakes in Heartland homes

What would you do if you found a snake in your house?

One woman in Jackson, Missouri said she had snakes in her home's walls.

A viewer in Thebes, Illinois found a snake on her kitchen! However, she managed to get it out of the house.

Others have discovered the snakes in garages and bathrooms and gardens.

Conservation agents say it is simply that time of year. The problem with snake hasn't become worse, but the calls are coming in.

They say snakes move in and out of houses to find food like mice or get out of extreme temperatures. So now, we see them more active during the day when it's prime time. In the heat of summer they are active at night.

To keep snakes out conservation agents say to make sure you rid your home of rodents and openings around doors and windows. And, don't leave doors open. Also, be sure to seal up any holes and replace worn weather strips.

