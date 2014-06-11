Three quarter cent sales tax on August 5 MO ballot could impact transportation

Here is a map of some potential MoDOT projects.

Here is a map of some potential MoDOT projects.

In Missouri, there is a lot of talk surrounds transportation. There is a three quarter cent sales tax on the August 5 ballot.

If that passes, our Missouri Transportation District spokespersons say it would be possible to potentially add 90 projects to their 25 county areas.

Here is a list of some of the major projects included on the draft list for southeast Missouri:

· Route 412-four lane Route 412 South of Kennett to the Arkansas stateline in Dunklin County.

· Route 67-four lane Route 67 south to the AR state line in Butler County.

· Route 25-resurface and add paved shoulders on Route 25 from Route K to Route 34/72/61 in Cape Girardeau County.

· Interstate 55-new interchange on I-55 north of Route T in Perry County, Missouri.

· Interstate 55-Interchange improvements at exit 93A at Route 74 and replace Bloomfield overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

· New Bourbon Port-multimodal access from rail and truck to barge at the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority site in Ste. Genevieve County.

· Trail from Jackson to Cape-construct "super trail" from East Main Street in Jackson to Route W in Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau County.

In addition to looking at road and bridges projects, we also worked with our planning partners on multimodal projects like trails, aviation, transit, ports and rail.

There are many other projects that will also be presented on the draft list, and we are including quite a few projects to address some of our narrow, one-lane bridges and minor routes.

This is just a few of the projects to be discussed at upcoming public meanwhile MoDot has this statement regarding the legislature’s transportation tax.

“Our mission is to educate the public,” said Mark Shelton of MoDot. “That’s one of the provisions of the amendment, to educate Missourians about where their tax dollars will go.

You can also attend public meetings regarding the August ballot issue and proposed projects. The official public comment period will begin at 12 p.m., June 13 and will close at 5 p.m., June 20.

Meetings are scheduled for these communities so far from 4- 7 pm:

• Thursday, June 12 - Cape Girardeau Osage Community Center, 1625 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

• Tuesday, June 17 - Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, 111W. Pine Street, Poplar Bluff.

• Thursday, June 19 - Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington, Farmington, Missouri.

Meanwhile some groups are speaking out against the tax.

Some want bigger emphasis on public transportation instead of roads.

Meanwhile Governor Jay Nixon says he is against the three-fourth-cent ten-year sales tax. In a statement, he says it is clear the transportation system needs help but he disagrees with the current legislation.

The tax does not apply to food or prescription drugs.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.