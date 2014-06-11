Famous Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Famous Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Budweiser Clydesdale will be making a special appearance in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, June 19.

The famous eight-horse hitch will be at Schnucks Market on South Kingshighway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say photo opportunities and interviews will be available.

To qualify for a hitch, a Clydesdale must be a gelding at least four years old, stand 72 inches at the shoulder when fully mature, weight between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on the face, four white legs and a black mane and tail.

