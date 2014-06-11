Contractors to pour concrete at Eggner's Ferry Bridge

State transportation officials say drivers should be prepared for increased level of activity along US 68/KY 80 near the Eggner's Ferry Bridge on Thursday, June 12.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a concrete deck pour on the new Lagoon Bridge at the west end of the new bridge.

The concrete pour starting at 5 a.m., Thursday, will create a large amount of truck traffic entering and leaving the construction side.

A flagger will be stopping traffic from time to time to assist trucks as they make their way in and out of the construction site. There will be no restrictions.

Drivers should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic along US 68/KY 80 at about the 28 mile marker.

This concrete pour is expected take most of the day to complete. Additional concrete deck pours will be scheduled on the Lagoon Bridge in coming weeks.

The US 68/KY 80 Eggner’s Ferry Bridge is at US 68 Marshall County mile point 28.146 and Trigg County mile point 0.0 at the western entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.