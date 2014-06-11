Cape Girardeau planning for the premiere of 'Gone Girl'

Community leaders have joined together to decide the impact the release of the movie "Gone Girl" for Cape Girardeau.

Parts of the movie were shot in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, representatives from the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, Old Town Cape, Southeast Missouri State University, Wehrenberg Cape West Cine and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau have formed a committee. It's to plan for the release of Gone Girl in movie theatres on October 3, 2014.

A driving tour of major filming locations is in development to offer to those interested in the making of the movie.

“When a movie is filmed in a community there is a dual benefit,” Chuck Martin, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau mentioned. “On the front end, Gone Girl brought millions of dollars of positive economic impact to Cape Girardeau’s local economy. On the back end, we hope to further grow that positive economic impact by offering a print and digital driving tour that will direct guests to the numerous sites of Gone Girl’s fictional community of North Carthage; sites that were filmed and can be experienced only in Cape Girardeau!”

Martin adds they expect senior and bank groups to show interest in the tour.

They hope to have the tour and maps ready by the movie's premiere date and then alter the map depending what scenes did and didn't make the final cut.

Officials say this added tourism will benefit the city and also the local business owners.

They predict visitors will spend money at restaurants, hotels and clothing stores as they follow the "Gone Girl" tour.

Further plans regarding the premiere of the film and a webpage detailing Cape Girardeau’s role in the film are in the works, according to the visitor's bureau.

