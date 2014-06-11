DWI checkpoint held in Dexter, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DWI checkpoint held in Dexter, MO

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

The Dexter Police Department has released the results of a DWI checkpoint conducted in Dexter, Missouri on June 7- 8.

It was held on Highway 25 at the intersection of Business Highway 60 in Dexter MO.

The Kennett Police Department, Parma Police Department and Bertrand Police Department assisted in the sobriety check point.

The results were:

· One DWI

· One driving while suspended

· Two driving while revoked

· One misdemeanor warrant arrest

Three arrests were made.

Officers also issued 21 summonses for various other traffic violations during the operation, and a total of 241 vehicles were stopped.

