Accused IL heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison

An accused Carbondale heroin dealer was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

Court papers show Michael A. Burns, 45, of Carbondale, Illinois, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for a heroin offense, according the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton.

Burns, who had previously pled guilty to a one-count indictment charging conspiracy to distribute heroin, was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison

Between August 2012, and August 23, 2013, Burns was involved with others in the distribution of heroin in Carbondale, Jackson County.

On multiple occasions between November 2012 and August 2013, Burns sold heroin to confidential sources working for law enforcement.

When agents executed a search warrant at Burns’ Carbondale home, they say heroin, cannabis, drug packaging materials and large amount cash was found.

At sentencing, the district court found that Burns was responsible for the distribution of 1.1 kilograms of heroin.

Burns was classified as a career offender.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team also assisted during the investigation.

