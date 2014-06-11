Man accused of home invasion, pointing gun at child - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of home invasion, pointing gun at child

Hakeem Evans (Source: Charleston PD) Hakeem Evans (Source: Charleston PD)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A 21-year-old accused in a May home invasion was taken into custody on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, officers received information that Hakeem Evans, 21, of Charleston was at 213 North Heggie Street.

Police say Evans had an active warrant for his arrest regarding a May 17 home invasion in Charleston where the suspect pointed a gun at a 5-year-old child.

Officers with Charleston DPS, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the SEMO Drug Task Force went to the home.

The house was surrounded officers and Evans was found inside.

Police say Evans was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mississippi County Jail.

Evans was being held on a $200,000 cash only bond for a warrant charging him with robbery 1st, burglary 1st, armed criminal action and felonious restraint.

