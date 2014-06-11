Officers participate in Special Olympics torch run across IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly 50 southern Illinois officers were on the run on Wednesday for a good cause.

It's was all part of the law enforcement torch run for the Special Olympics.

Every year, 3,000 police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers nationally carry the flame of hope more than 1,500 miles through their hometowns shining a light on the Special Olympics.

The statewide run wraps up in Normal, Illinois to kick off the state summer games.

The southern Illinois leg of the journey will kick off at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Carbondale city hall.

State police will carry the torch all the way to Marion ending at Rent One Ball Park Wednesday night's Southern Illinois Miners game.

