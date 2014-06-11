$100K of copper stolen from Mississippi County business

The FBI is also assisting with the situation.

Jeff Hall, the owner of Hall Worldwide Transportation, said someone stole a truck cab from him and used it to steal at least $100,000 worth of copper.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's office confirms at least $100,000 worth of copper and a truck cab was stolen from two different businesses in the area.

Jeff Hall, the owner of Hall Worldwide Transportation in Charleston, Missouri, said someone stole a truck from his lot and then drove it to Faith Global Transportation in Bertrand, Missouri, late Monday evening.



There the person hooked up a trailer containing the copper and drove off.

Hall said he was shocked when he saw the that the truck cab was missing Tuesday morning. All that was left of the tractor was tire marks.

Hall said he's heard of someone stealing a bike or something smaller like that, but he never expected one of his tractors to be taken.

"It was shocking, kind of depressing," Hall said. "These trucks, they got payments and you have drivers sitting at home. And, insurance and stuff, like you got to get them out there to pay your bills.



According to sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation is ongoing. The FBI is also assisting with the situation.



