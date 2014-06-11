$100K of copper stolen from Mississippi County business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$100K of copper stolen from Mississippi County business

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Jeff Hall, the owner of Hall Worldwide Transportation, said someone stole a truck cab from him and used it to steal at least $100,000 worth of copper. Jeff Hall, the owner of Hall Worldwide Transportation, said someone stole a truck cab from him and used it to steal at least $100,000 worth of copper.
According to sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation is ongoing. According to sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation is ongoing.
The FBI is also assisting with the situation. The FBI is also assisting with the situation.
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Mississippi County Sheriff's office confirms at least $100,000 worth of copper and a truck cab was stolen from two different businesses in the area.

Jeff Hall, the owner of Hall Worldwide Transportation in Charleston, Missouri, said someone stole a truck from his lot and then drove it to Faith Global Transportation in Bertrand, Missouri, late Monday evening.

There the person hooked up a trailer containing the copper and drove off.

Hall said he was shocked when he saw the that the truck cab was missing Tuesday morning. All that was left of the tractor was tire marks.

Hall said he's heard of someone stealing a bike or something smaller like that, but he never expected one of his tractors to be taken.

"It was shocking, kind of depressing," Hall said. "These trucks, they got payments and you have drivers sitting at home. And, insurance and stuff, like you got to get them out there to pay your bills.

According to sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation is ongoing. The FBI is also assisting with the situation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly