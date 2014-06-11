Job Fair attracts veterans in Ullin, IL

A big job fair is wrapping up at noon at Shawnee Community College In Ullin, Illinois.

Hopeful employees turned out with resumes in hand, hoping to land a job.



Reports say 200 individuals looking for work and 50 employers attended Wednesday’s hiring fair at the college in Ullin, Illinois.

“We know three things about our economy. We know that it is improving. We know that the improvement has yet to reach every doorstep. And we know there is more to be done,” IDES Director Jay Rowell said. “This week, the economic improvement just touched 24 more doorsteps.”



The job fair started at 10 a.m., but veterans got a jump on the competition.

They were allowed early entry at 9 a.m.

