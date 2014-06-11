Cape Girardeau auto body shop burglarized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau auto body shop burglarized

(Source: Jen Baird, KFVS) (Source: Jen Baird, KFVS)
Owner Chris Schafer said it took him nearly 10 years to build his business and now, it's gone. Owner Chris Schafer said it took him nearly 10 years to build his business and now, it's gone.
The shop is located at 1410 South Sprigg Street. The shop is located at 1410 South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating an auto body shop burglary on Monday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

Police say Schafer's Auto Body Shop sustained garage door damage during the burglary and a computer processing unit, scanner, tools, an ATV, generator and a homemade trailer were all taken. A vehicle that was parked there had been moved, but wasn't taken.

Owner Chris Schafer said it took him nearly 10 years to build his business and now, it's gone. He said the shop has been burglarized four times since September. Recently, they installed a surveillance camera, but the thieves or thief too that, too.

"They took my computer running everything, I mean, I don't even have my records, all the programs for every repair manual on the disk, they got all of it, all diagnostic tools, I have nothing. Basically all I have left is pliers, wrenches, and screw drivers," Schafer said. 

The shop is located at 1410 South Sprigg Street.

The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly