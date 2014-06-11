Cape Girardeau auto body shop burglarized

Owner Chris Schafer said it took him nearly 10 years to build his business and now, it's gone.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an auto body shop burglary on Monday, June 9 at 11 a.m.Police say Schafer's Auto Body Shop sustained garage door damage during the burglary and a computer processing unit, scanner, tools, an ATV, generator and a homemade trailer were all taken. A vehicle that was parked there had been moved, but wasn't taken.Owner Chris Schafer said it took him nearly 10 years to build his business and now, it's gone. He said the shop has been burglarized four times since September. Recently, they installed a surveillance camera, but the thieves or thief too that, too.

"They took my computer running everything, I mean, I don't even have my records, all the programs for every repair manual on the disk, they got all of it, all diagnostic tools, I have nothing. Basically all I have left is pliers, wrenches, and screw drivers," Schafer said.

The shop is located at 1410 South Sprigg Street.The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.