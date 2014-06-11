Man charged after fight involving knife in Graves County

A fight involving a knife early Wednesday morning in Graves County ended in charges being filed.According to the sheriff's office, just after midnight a deputy responded to 3861 Jimtown Road for a fight between 59-year-old Billy Ross and 27-year-old Timothy Ross.The deputy found Billy Ross passed out in a bedroom with blood and cuts on his face.Timothy Ross and his fiance, 21-year-old Kaitlynn Williams, were outside the home with their 4-month-old daughter.Williams told the deputy that both men had been drinking and got into an argument. Billy Ross then allegedly picked up a knife and threw it across the room, hitting Williams in the arm while she was holding her daughter.Williams said Timothy Ross punched Billy Ross in the face to stop him from anymore violence. Timothy Ross then grabbed the knife and threw it into the front yard.The deputy was able to find the knife, according to the sheriff's office.Billy Ross was arrested and is facing two charges of wanton endangerment for Williams and the 4-month-old child.He was taken to the Graves County Jail.