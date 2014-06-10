Brookport, IL city council votes in new mayor pro tem - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport, IL city council votes in new mayor pro tem

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

The Brookport, Illinois City Council voted on Tuesday evening for a new mayor pro tem.

Mayor Pro Tem Tom Souders announced he was resigning on the advice of his doctor. A council member then nominated Larry Call to serve as mayor pro tem.

The council agreed to ask if anyone else wanted the job before they voted. Kathy Tucker said she also would like to serve.

They then did a verbal vote between Tucker and Call. Everyone voted for Call except one.

Larry Call will serve as mayor pro tem until further notice.

Tom Souders will remain on the city council, but he'll be consulting his doctor to find out if he's healthy enough to continue to serve. It's not clear when Mayor Klaffer will return to office.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly