Brookport, IL city council votes in new mayor pro tem

The Brookport, Illinois City Council voted on Tuesday evening for a new mayor pro tem.

Mayor Pro Tem Tom Souders announced he was resigning on the advice of his doctor. A council member then nominated Larry Call to serve as mayor pro tem.

The council agreed to ask if anyone else wanted the job before they voted. Kathy Tucker said she also would like to serve.

They then did a verbal vote between Tucker and Call. Everyone voted for Call except one.

Larry Call will serve as mayor pro tem until further notice.

Tom Souders will remain on the city council, but he'll be consulting his doctor to find out if he's healthy enough to continue to serve. It's not clear when Mayor Klaffer will return to office.

