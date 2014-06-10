Sheriff's department investigating burglary of about 25 guns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff's department investigating burglary of about 25 guns

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Missouri.

Homeowner Fred Farrow says the guns were worth about 16,000 dollars. 

"I was going to give them to my children, for their inheritance, because they go up in value," Farrow said. "I've had them many years."

Farrow's home is back in a rural area, about a mile of the main road. 

"It has to be somebody that told somebody because I've always told people when they come out here, 'Don't tell anybody about shooting targets or any of that, keep your mouth shut about guns because I know that's the first thing they'll head for because they can sell guns quick,'" Farrow said. 

Many of the guns had been in Farrow's family for years. 

"The little old gun I had when I was a kid, my brother gave it to me when I was a kid, it was a little old Stephens, they took that," Farrow said. "I'm 82 now and I was probably 10 or 12 when I got that gun."

According to Captain David James with the sheriff's department, they were called to scene on Tuesday, June 10 where about 25 guns were taken. They don't have any suspects, but the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

