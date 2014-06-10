Results released for first day of Mine Safety and Rescue Skills - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Results released for first day of Mine Safety and Rescue Skills Competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
First place winners (Source: Southeastern Illinois College) First place winners (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
Second place winners. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College) Second place winners. (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
Third place winner (Source: Southeastern Illinois College) Third place winner (Source: Southeastern Illinois College)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

The first round of Mine Safety and Rescue Skills Competition was held on Tuesday, June 10 at Southeastern Illinois College in partnership with Illinois Eastern Community Colleges.

In first place was Pattiki-White County Coal, led by team captain Lonnie Garrett. Pictured (front row L-R) are Dustin Barnett, Joe Grimm, Luke Johnson, Kory Naas and Harvey Niehaus. Back row (L-R) are Seth Tate, Phillip Grimm, Lonnie Garrett (captain), Seth Williams and Rick Naas.

Earning second place was Mach M Class & Viking State, led by Tim Kirkpatrick, team caption. Pictured (front row, L-R) are Chad Chapman, Girolamo Intravaia, Tim Kirkpatrick (captain), Scott Leflor and Tim Norman. Back row (L-R) are Mark Schilke, Mike Short, Rusty Thompson and Kyle Ridlen.

Third place was awarded to Gateway, led by team captain Dustin Patterson, who accepted the award for his team during the ceremony.

Tomorrow’s competition will include the following teams: Harrisburg Blue – Wildcat Hills, Harrisburg Red, 5-Star Black Panther (Indiana), Lively Grove 2, MCC – Kentucky Coal Academy, Rock Spring Blue (West Virginia), and Springfield Station Gold.

The high overall winner of both days will qualify for national competition in October in Ruff Creek, Penn.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly