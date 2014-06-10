Results released for first day of Mine Safety and Rescue Skills Competition

The first round of Mine Safety and Rescue Skills Competition was held on Tuesday, June 10 at Southeastern Illinois College in partnership with Illinois Eastern Community Colleges.

In first place was Pattiki-White County Coal, led by team captain Lonnie Garrett. Pictured (front row L-R) are Dustin Barnett, Joe Grimm, Luke Johnson, Kory Naas and Harvey Niehaus. Back row (L-R) are Seth Tate, Phillip Grimm, Lonnie Garrett (captain), Seth Williams and Rick Naas.

Earning second place was Mach M Class & Viking State, led by Tim Kirkpatrick, team caption. Pictured (front row, L-R) are Chad Chapman, Girolamo Intravaia, Tim Kirkpatrick (captain), Scott Leflor and Tim Norman. Back row (L-R) are Mark Schilke, Mike Short, Rusty Thompson and Kyle Ridlen.

Third place was awarded to Gateway, led by team captain Dustin Patterson, who accepted the award for his team during the ceremony.

Tomorrow’s competition will include the following teams: Harrisburg Blue – Wildcat Hills, Harrisburg Red, 5-Star Black Panther (Indiana), Lively Grove 2, MCC – Kentucky Coal Academy, Rock Spring Blue (West Virginia), and Springfield Station Gold.

The high overall winner of both days will qualify for national competition in October in Ruff Creek, Penn.

