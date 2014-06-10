Runaway teen found in Wayne County

Marcell McDuffy is missing from a home for troubled teens in the Piedmont, Mo. area. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

A teenager that ran away from a home for troubled teens in Wayne County has been found.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, 16-year-old Marcell McDuffy came out of the woods just before 10:00 p.m. on June 10 when he heard the tracking dogs and search crews.

Sheriff Finch said McDuffy was scared and apologized for leaving the home. He climbed out of a window at the home on June 9.



McDuffy is enrolled at ABM Ministries, a home for troubled teens, by his parents who are from Washington state.

Investigators were worried about McDuffy because he has no ties to the area and hadn't been in contact with his family.



