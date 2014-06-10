MO bill could allow teachers the right to carry, administrators react

Some Heartland parents say they want their kids’ teachers to be armed, others say “no.” It’s getting mixed responses from local administrators as well.

In the wake of a tragic school shooting in Oregon, a bill sitting on the Missouri governor's desk would allow teachers to carry a concealed weapon into the classroom.

Whether they’re walking down the hallway or sitting in a classroom, every parent hopes their kids are safe within the walls of school.

"Well I hope they stay safe, of course," Grandparent George Davis said.

Davis said school shootings like the one in Oregon are concerning. That’s why the superintendent of Cape Girardeau Schools Dr. James Welker says keeping kids safe comes first.

"School safety is very important," Dr. Welker said.

However, Dr. Welker said allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons is likely not something the district would consider.

"Our solution has been to work with our police department to increase the number of school resource officers that we have, make sure our staff are trained, and make sure our buildings are as secure as we possibly can make them,” Dr. Welker said.

If Governor Nixon signed the bill into law, teachers could carry concealed weapons after receiving specialized training.

"It's much better to have trained professional police men in our buildings than to go the route of having our staff have the responsibility of going through that training and carrying weapons,” Dr. Welker said.

However, the superintendent at Advance schools tells KFVS News he is in favor of the new law.

"I like the intent,” Dr. Stan Seiler said. “[It is] to give local school boards to make that decision based on the needs of that individual school."

He said it could also be a way for all schools to have protection.

"It gives small schools that option that they might not have because of their limited financial resources to have a school resource officer on staff,” Dr. Seiler said.

Dr. Stan Seiler said the board hasn't talked about the potential changes in the law yet, but it something he, personally, would certainly consider.

"I will do anything that I need to do to protect my kids and if that means stopping someone through force that intends to do harm to my kids, that's exactly what I'll do," Dr. Seiler said.

Grandparent Davis agrees, on one condition.

"I'd be in favor of it if the teachers are properly trained in firearms,” Davis said.

There's no word yet on whether or not Nixon will sign this bill into law. Historically, though, he's been against gun in schools.

