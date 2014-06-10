Marion police ask for help identifying retail theft suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion police ask for help identifying retail theft suspect

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department) Still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened on May 20.

According to police, the Marion Target had a theft of select bottles of perfume in the amount of about $270.

They describe the suspect as a black male that removes the items from the shelf and conceals them.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

You can call the police department at 618-993-2124 with any information.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

