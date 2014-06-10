Hiring event scheduled at Shawnee Community College

More than 40 employers are expected to attend a hiring event on Wednesday, June 11 at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois.

U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart (IL-12) will host the event. It will be co-hosted by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and Shawnee Community College.

Job seekers are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon. Veterans looking for jobs have priority at an early hour beginning at 9 a.m. They are urged to come with several copies of their resume, and be prepared to interview on site.

Employers from across the region are expected to include national and local businesses, manufacturing facilities and state and federal government agencies.

The college is located at 8364 Shawnee College Road in Ullin. The event will take place in Atrium K.

