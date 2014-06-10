Legislation signed to help charitable events in IL

Governor Pat Quinn signed legislation on Tuesday, June 10 to help organizers of charitable poker runs in Illinois.

The legislation ensures that more of the money raised from these grassroots events will go toward the intended recipient by reducing required fees. Tuesday's action is party of Gov. Quinn's commitment to encourage volunteerism in Illinois.

"These rides are a creative way to raise funds to support worthy causes," Gov. Quinn said. "This new law will help even more events get rolling and help support organizations across Illinois."

The bill places poker runs as a legal activity under the Raffles Act. This places the events under the jurisdiction of county governments and allows a fee of up to $25 to be charged. It is sponsored by State Senator Gary Forby (D-Benton) and State Representative Rich Brauer (R-Petersburg).



Poker runs had previously been under the auspices of the Gaming Act, which is overseen by the state and carries fees of $400 to $600 per event.

The legislation is effective immediately.

