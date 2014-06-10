Lawmakers want to give teachers right to carry guns - President - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers want to give teachers right to carry guns - President makes move to cap payments on student debt

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
President Obama has made moves to help student loan borrowers.
James Watts appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty.
Parents waited for students to arrive on buses from an Oregon high school where a gunman opened fire and killed one student.

Good afternoon,

Coming up on Heartland News at 5 and 6, Kadee Brosseau will have more on Missouri lawmakers that want to give teachers the right to carry concealed weapons. It's something they say will help protect students.

Nichole Cartmell will have the latest on President Obama making a move to cap payments on student debt at 10 percent of their monthly income.

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Dunklin County, Mo. on Tuesday. According to the Kennett Police Department, there was an assault with a knife, but no serious injuries.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Ill. on Tuesday. James Watts pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A Kennett man charged in connection with a deadly shooting appeared in court in Dunklin County on Tuesday, June 10. The judge assigned him a public defender and is set to be back in court on July 15.

Prosecutors in southeast Missouri have dropped plans to seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused in a 2010 killing.

Police say a suspect is in custody after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Walmart in Festus, Mo. It happened around noon and police were not able to immediately provide details on the extent of possible injuries.

A gunman carrying a rifle opened fire and killed a student at Reynolds High School in Oregon on Tuesday. Police confirmed the gunman is also dead. They haven’t identified the victim who was killed.

In national news, the House overwhelming approved legislation on Tuesday to make it easier for patients enduring long waits for care at Veterans Affairs facilities to get VA-paid treatment from local doctors. Lawmakers were so keen to vote for the bill, they did it twice.

