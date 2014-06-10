Jackson police searching for owners of possibly stolen, missing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson police searching for owners of possibly stolen, missing items

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help from the public.

On May 29, police conducted a search warrant at a home in Jackson. They recovered various items that they believed were stolen from either storage units or homes.

Police say they are trying to find the owner of the items.

Some of the items recovered include:

  • 2 portable Venturer DVD monitors and one portable DVD player in a black bag
  • XBOX controller
  • Black box labeled "Keith Green SB03-4 SS Belt Buckle/4th 10pt BSR"
  • Red Cross award "Jack Crain" Troop 5 from 2009 on a piece of wood
  • Painted wooden door hanger with the letter "C" on the front and Jack Crain
  • Lid for a utensil school box with "Nicole Laura, 2579 PCR 917"
  • Dewalt 14" chop saw DW871
  • SiteBoss Level Transit model number 8085
  • Green nylon Stanley tool bag containing files, steel brush, three pair of vice grips, misc.
  • Blue nylon Rubbermaid bag containing tools
  • Craftsman 10" miter saw
  • Stihl powerhead chainsaw model 025 sticker: Perryville Oliver Co.
  • Stihl chainsaw model 019t
  • Stihl magnum chainsaw 25" bar
  • United States Navy pin gold
  • Bracelet gold with "Nita"
  • Bostitch air compressor yellow model C-PAC3006GOL197 aircomp
  • Casio cash register that had been pried open model TE-1500
  • Tool bucket misc pry bars, hack saw, files, wrenches, ratchet and tin snip
  • Various computer equipment and hardware
  • JL Audio 500W amplifier model 500/1
  • Kicker subwoofer with carpeted box
  • Two regent yellow tripod lights
  • Blue tote containing a blue/gray bubba tumbler cup, two Miracal spray enamel cans
  • Orange Cable Caddy with 7 spools of 12 gauge wire
  • Maroon jacket with Arch Air Medical Service patch
  • Stihl chainsaw head model 290
  • Stihl leaf blower model BG 85
  • One prescription bottle prescribed to Joyce Wittenborn
  • Samsung home theater system
  • Credit card reader United Bank Card UBC Payment Tech
  • Red medical bag labeled Harbison
  • Various other tools and jewelry

In anyone reported any of the above stolen or missing items, or knows of the owners, you can contact Sgt. Toby Freeman with the Jackson Police Department.

