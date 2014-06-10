Jackson police searching for owners of possibly stolen, missing items

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help from the public.

On May 29, police conducted a search warrant at a home in Jackson. They recovered various items that they believed were stolen from either storage units or homes.

Police say they are trying to find the owner of the items.

Some of the items recovered include:

2 portable Venturer DVD monitors and one portable DVD player in a black bag

XBOX controller

Black box labeled "Keith Green SB03-4 SS Belt Buckle/4th 10pt BSR"

Red Cross award "Jack Crain" Troop 5 from 2009 on a piece of wood

Painted wooden door hanger with the letter "C" on the front and Jack Crain

Lid for a utensil school box with "Nicole Laura, 2579 PCR 917"

Dewalt 14" chop saw DW871

SiteBoss Level Transit model number 8085

Green nylon Stanley tool bag containing files, steel brush, three pair of vice grips, misc.

Blue nylon Rubbermaid bag containing tools

Craftsman 10" miter saw

Stihl powerhead chainsaw model 025 sticker: Perryville Oliver Co.

Stihl chainsaw model 019t

Stihl magnum chainsaw 25" bar

United States Navy pin gold

Bracelet gold with "Nita"

Bostitch air compressor yellow model C-PAC3006GOL197 aircomp

Casio cash register that had been pried open model TE-1500

Tool bucket misc pry bars, hack saw, files, wrenches, ratchet and tin snip

Various computer equipment and hardware

JL Audio 500W amplifier model 500/1

Kicker subwoofer with carpeted box

Two regent yellow tripod lights

Blue tote containing a blue/gray bubba tumbler cup, two Miracal spray enamel cans

Orange Cable Caddy with 7 spools of 12 gauge wire

Maroon jacket with Arch Air Medical Service patch

Stihl chainsaw head model 290

Stihl leaf blower model BG 85

One prescription bottle prescribed to Joyce Wittenborn

Samsung home theater system

Credit card reader United Bank Card UBC Payment Tech

Red medical bag labeled Harbison

Various other tools and jewelry

In anyone reported any of the above stolen or missing items, or knows of the owners, you can contact Sgt. Toby Freeman with the Jackson Police Department.

