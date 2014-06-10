12 indicted in connection with drug investigation, 1 suspect wan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12 indicted in connection with drug investigation, 1 suspect wanted

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Twelve indictments have been handed down by a federal grand jury on May 19.

According to Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, the indictments are part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the drug enforcement agency and investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Captain McGowan said the investigation began late in 2013. The charges include conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth. They carry a sentence of up to 20 years. If a previously convicted of a felony drug crime, the sentence increases to up to 30 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Those charged include:

  • Joey Darling, 40, of Martin
  • Clayborne Tate, 36, of Greenfield
  • Amanda Box, 34, of Greenfield
  • Charles Dunning, 30, of Gleason
  • Robert Hopgood, 41, of Martin
  • Tiffany Prichard, 32, of Greenfield
  • Joshua Hearn, 29, of McKenzie
  • Carl Davidson, 30, of McKenzie
  • Brianna Vermillion, 23, of McKenzie
  • Michael Davidson, 44, of Martin
  • Vaughn Yarbrough, 44, of Greenfield

In addition, Captain McGowan said 27-year-old Brandy Oliver of McKenzie has ran from the area and is considered a fugitive of justice. He is described as a white male.

