12 indicted in connection with drug investigation, 1 suspect wanted

Twelve indictments have been handed down by a federal grand jury on May 19.

According to Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, the indictments are part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the drug enforcement agency and investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Captain McGowan said the investigation began late in 2013. The charges include conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth. They carry a sentence of up to 20 years. If a previously convicted of a felony drug crime, the sentence increases to up to 30 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Those charged include:

Joey Darling, 40, of Martin

Clayborne Tate, 36, of Greenfield

Amanda Box, 34, of Greenfield

Charles Dunning, 30, of Gleason

Robert Hopgood, 41, of Martin

Tiffany Prichard, 32, of Greenfield

Joshua Hearn, 29, of McKenzie

Carl Davidson, 30, of McKenzie

Brianna Vermillion, 23, of McKenzie

Michael Davidson, 44, of Martin

Vaughn Yarbrough, 44, of Greenfield

In addition, Captain McGowan said 27-year-old Brandy Oliver of McKenzie has ran from the area and is considered a fugitive of justice. He is described as a white male.

