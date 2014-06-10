I-240 open after semi crash in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-240 open after semi crash in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Both lanes of westbound Interstate 240 at mile point 4.8 in McCracken County, Kentucky have opened after a crash involving a semi on Tuesday, June 10.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.

