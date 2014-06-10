Carbondale police investigating report of robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigating report of robbery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a robbery on June 7 at 10:45 p.m.

According to police, they responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street where they learned a victim was approached by two black men who pushed the victim down and took some money. Police say the suspects then ran away.

Both suspects are believed to be in their 20s.

The first suspect was about 6' tall with a muscular build and wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect was about 5'9" tall with a very slim build and wearing a red shirt and white shorts with black vertical stripes down the sides.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be suspected.

