2 charged in connection with Dunklin Co. stabbing

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Dunklin County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 10.

According to the Kennett Police Department, there was an assault with a knife, but no serious injuries.

According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dunklin County Dispatch received information that a man with a gun was out on County Road 547. Officers were dispatched to the area. Then scanner information from another law enforcement agency reported a stabbing.

At the scene, the victim told officers she had been stabbed.

During the interview, the victim told officer s Bruce McCormick and Courtney Stewart had started an altercation with her and a fight ensued.

The victim claims Courtney Stewart cut the her several times on her body. The victim did not want to seek medical treatment for the cuts.

A witness statement showed a gun was also displayed by the Bruce McCormick during the altercation and that the victim was robbed of $80-$100, which was removed from her bra.

After the altercation, Bruce McCormick and Courtney Stewart left the scene in a white Mercury automobile heading west toward Arkansas.

A short time later, a Dunklin County deputy was on the south bypass in Kennett and saw the vehicle going around it.

The deputy was able to catch up with the vehicle, which had pulled into the parking lot of McDonald's restaurant.

The deputy initiated a felony car stop and Bruce McCormick and Courtney Stewart were arrested without incident

Bruce McCormick of Holcomb and Courtney Stewart of Campbell were charged with robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and second degree assault.

They are scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court of Dunklin County on Friday June 13.

The investigation is ongoing. The Dunklin County Sheriff's Department is assisting the police department.

