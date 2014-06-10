Citizens Electric power restored near Fruitland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Citizens Electric power restored near Fruitland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - More than 600 Citizens Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning near Fruitland in Cape Girardeau County.

Citizens Electric Communications Director Shawn Seabaugh says a tree limb fell on a transformer near the Fruitland substation and power had to be turned off in order to fix the transformer.

Seabaugh also says the transformer was well off the road and workers had to walk to the area which caused power to be out longer than normal in this type of situation.

Power was restored about 5 a.m.

According to the online outage map, 632 customers were without power.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

