Common myths about gas mileage

There are some gas mileage myths floating around that can be a big waste of your time and money.

One of the most common myths is the smaller the car, the better. This is not true.

Experts say due to advanced technologies you don't have to drive a tiny car now to get good fuel economy.

For the 2014 model year, half of the most fuel efficient vehicles are midsize or large cars.

Another myth is that premium, expensive gas helps you get better mileage. This is not quite true.



Cars that are specifically designed for premium gas may see a benefit but everyone else won't get a gas mileage boost from this replacement.

There's a myth that manual transmissions get better mileage than automatics.

Experts say changes to automatic transmissions over the years have improved their efficiency, so now there's really no difference.

And how about the myth that you should let your car idle rather than turn your car off and on because restarting your car uses more gas? Also not true.

Idling can use a quarter to a half gallon per hour while sitting for extended periods.

The experts recommend that you turn off your car when you're not moving unless you're sitting in traffic.