Juvenile officers investigating sexual harassment claims at Bell

Juvenile officers investigating sexual harassment claims at Bell City school

BELL CITY, MO (KFVS) -

School officials in Bell City, Missouri talked over sexual harassment claims being investigated by juvenile officers.

The local Juvenile Office issued a letter to parents detailing its investigation.

The incidents reportedly happened a month before they were reported to officials.

A juvenile officer spoke to the families of five alleged victims, along with a suspect.

A lawyer for one of the families said the suspect had some in-school privileges taken away as punishment, but in a closed door session some parents told the school board that the school should have done more.

The officer reportedly told the suspect that further action would be taken if any of it happened again.

