Crowd gathers for public hearing against Ameren MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crowd gathers for public hearing against Ameren MO

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A big crowd gathered in Caruthersville, Missouri on Monday for a public hearing on complaints against Ameren Missouri.

Documents released by the Missouri Public Service Commission show Ameren earned $100 million more than it was authorized by the commission.

Noranda Aluminum filed the complaint against Ameren asking the electric company to reduce its rates from its current rate that's already been reduced.

Noranda wants the rates reduced, saying if it doesn't receive the compensation, it may not be able to keep running at the current rate.

Ameren said the state would have to authorize the rates for Noranda.

Noranda is the state's largest consumer of electricity. They employ roughly 900 people.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly