Crowd gathers for public hearing against Ameren MO

A big crowd gathered in Caruthersville, Missouri on Monday for a public hearing on complaints against Ameren Missouri.

Documents released by the Missouri Public Service Commission show Ameren earned $100 million more than it was authorized by the commission.

Noranda Aluminum filed the complaint against Ameren asking the electric company to reduce its rates from its current rate that's already been reduced.

Noranda wants the rates reduced, saying if it doesn't receive the compensation, it may not be able to keep running at the current rate.

Ameren said the state would have to authorize the rates for Noranda.

Noranda is the state's largest consumer of electricity. They employ roughly 900 people.

