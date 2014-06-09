6 southern IL residents added to meth conspiracy indictment

Six southern Illinois resident have been added to a methamphetamine conspiracy indictment, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen R. Wigginton.

On June 3, James Scott Rankin, 44, and James C. Leming, 53, both of Carbondale; Larry E. Recar, 38 and Amye L. Andidge, 29, both of Murphysboro; Daniel J.E. Overmeyer, 23, of Carterville, and Dawn Unterfer, 44, of Gorham; were charged by superseding indictment with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

The offense occurred between 2010 and May 2014 in Jackson, Williamson, Union and Franklin Counties. The six co-defendants made their initial appearances in federal court on June 9. They are currently being held without bond, pending June 12, detention hearings.

According to Wigginton, two co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Five co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting jury trial.

The methamphetamine offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by three years' supervised release and a fine of $1,000,000.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Murphysboro Police Department, Carbondale Police Department, Illinois State Police/Southern Illinois Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda A. Robertson is prosecuting the case.

