Shot dog found on private property in Bollinger County

Landowners found a dog on Sunday that had been recently shot and killed on their property.

Animal rescue workers say not only is this considered inhumane, but it’s also against the law.

Jackie and David Retherford own the property. They say it happened Sunday morning. Jackie Retherford said her husband found the grotesque scene when he drove up on his ATV. She said he found the dog underneath a bridge in a creek on their property.

Unfortunately, they say, this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“I think he was standing here,” Marilyn Neville said. “Then shot the dog and then pushed the dog, because this was blood, pushed it and it landed there on the rock.”

Neville was the first person the landowners called when they found the animal.

“I knew what to expect but still it was…I really can’t even explain what it is, it’s like ‘who’s pet is this?’” Neville said.

She’s the director for the Bollinger County Stray Project.

“Is this a dog that belonged to someone then they took it there to shoot it because they didn’t want it on their property?” Neville said.

The Retherford’s and Neville tell KFVS News this actually happens more often than you might think.

“They bring carcasses and they dump them right off the edge into the creek,” Neville said.

Not only is this disturbing, but the Bollinger County Sheriff said it’s also illegal.

According to Missouri statute, the only lawful ways to dispose of an animal carcass is to take it to a rendering facility, compost, sanitary landfill, incineration, or to bury it on-site.

In addition to breaking that law, the sheriff said dumping an animal on someone else’s property could also mean a trespassing violation.

According to the sheriff, crimes like this are difficult to prevent because unless someone sees it happen or recognizes the animal, it’s difficult to find the responsible party, especially out in rural areas.

Neville said as an animal rescuer, she’s seen a lot of sad things involving animals, but what happened Sunday, she says, was one of the most heartbreaking.

“I’m just really baffled by this one,” Neville said.

Neville said there are always other solutions when needed to find a place for your dog if you cannot take care of it. She said give her a call and she can try to find a place for that dog to live.

You can contact: Bollinger County Stray Project: 573-722-3035, marilyn@bcstrayproject.org

