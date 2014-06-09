Double threat: Pinckneyville twins succeed on and off the court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Double threat: Pinckneyville twins succeed on and off the court

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Born on November 16, 1995; twins, Danielle and Denise Bruns of Pinckneyville, Illinois have been inseparable every since.

"If we went to a store and found a shirt we liked, if there weren't two of them, we wouldn't get them," Danielle said.

"And we always wore our hair in the same pigtails, same colors," Denise said.

Fast forward 18 years later, these twin towers have become a dominating pair on their high school's volleyball team.

"It is easier to know that someone is always there, that someone will always have your back," Denise said.

They made school history when they helped bring home the school's first ever regional title in girls volleyball. They may be competitors, but never against each other.

"She's always there to comfort me and tell me what i need to work on and when i'm doing good, she gives me boost of confidence," Denise said.

"We're each other's best friends," Danielle said.

The duo have succeeded off the court too.

Danielle graduating high school as Valedictorian, Denise as Salutatorian.

"Couldn't ask for two better kids. I love them with all of my heart, i am very proud of them regardless of what they are doing," said their mother, Diane Bruns.

Each have accepted a full ride scholarship to Rend Lake College.

"Oh yeah, dad's happy," Denise said.

Their parents say there's a lot more to come from these two, and they'll do it,  as always, together.

