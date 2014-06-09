MoDOT to hold open house meetings on transportation improvements

The Missouri Department of Transportation has coordinated three open house meetings in the Southeast District to ask residents to look at local priorities and share their thoughts.

On August 5, Missouri voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment 7, a ballot measure to temporarily raise Missouri's sales tax by 3/4 of a cent. All proceeds from the tax would go toward needed transportation improvements across the state. The amendment's provisions include the creation of a project list before the election so Missourians can see what their tax dollars would fund.

The public is invited to attend the meetings at any time between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to speak to regional planning partners and MoDOT representatives. No formal presentations will be made.

The public meetings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, June 12 - Cape Girardeau Osage Community Center, 1625 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Tuesday, June 17 - Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Pine Street, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Thursday, June 19 - Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington, Farmington, Mo.

For more information, you can click here to visit MoDOT online.

